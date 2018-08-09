Watch: Baseball umpire pulls a huge live moth out of his ear mid-game

Back to Sport Home

It’s tough being an umpire, with abuse, flying bats, misplaced balls and all sorts of hazards coming your way on an almost daily basis.

But Bruce Dreckman had a particularly unpleasant moment to deal with as he was on duty during a match between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox when a moth flew into his ear.

To his credit, Dreckman seemed largely unfazed by the mildly horrifying incident as a member of the Yankees staff helped him fish the critter out of his lughole.

The bug even seemed in pretty good shape after its adventure.

Nobody else was quite so sanguine about it though.

Just another day in Major League Baseball.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Moth, UK, Baseball, MLB, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport