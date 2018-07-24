Watch as teenager becomes the first visually impaired person to compete in Irish rally

Sara McFadden became the first visually impaired person to compete in Irish rallying on Sunday.

The 17-year-old achieved the feat when she navigated for her dad Keith in the Imokilly Stages Rally in Co Cork.

Her mother Sandra told the Irish Examiner: “In addition to albinism, the muscles behind Sara’s eyes never developed correctly so her eyes move on a constant basis.

“So reading the pace notes was another obstacle that Sara had to overcome.”

Sara, who is from Castlebar, has been receiving messages of support from all over the world including from Ireland's very own WRC Rally Winning co-driver Paul Nagle who has been following Sara's story since she received her licence from Motorsport Ireland.

Nagle said: "Sara's story is a genuine inspiration and it goes to show that with the right attitude, you can achieve almost anything.

"Not only is she an inspiration to everyone in motorsport, she's an inspiration for everyone living with a disability.

"I wish her all the best in her navigating career and who knows, we may appear on the same entry list for a rally some day in the future."

As Sara herself said: “I’m just wondering will this helmet be able to fit me after all the lovely comments!”

Digital Desk