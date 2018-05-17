Watch as Sam Bennett crosses the line to win his second stage of Giro d'Italia

Irish cyclist Sam Bennett has progressed to win stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia on the famous motor racing track at Imola.

The Carrick-on-Suir native won his second stage on this year's tour in Northern Italy.

Bennett had already ended Ireland’s 31-year wait - since 1987 - for a Giro stage win at this year's Giro D'Italia with his win on stage 7.

He took home the win today with a sprint finish after a 214km race.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Sam Bennett, Cyclists, Giro d’Italia

 

