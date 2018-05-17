Watch as Sam Bennett crosses the line to win his second stage of Giro d'Italia

Irish cyclist Sam Bennett has progressed to win stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia on the famous motor racing track at Imola.

'You want power? Have some of this!' 💪@Sammmy_Be absolutely flies to victory in Imola to take stage 12! 😱#Giro101 pic.twitter.com/l2F8cSziR3 — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 17, 2018

The Carrick-on-Suir native won his second stage on this year's tour in Northern Italy.

Bennett had already ended Ireland’s 31-year wait - since 1987 - for a Giro stage win at this year's Giro D'Italia with his win on stage 7.

Il corridore del team Sky, Sam Bennett vince la volata davanti agli italiani Modolo e Viviani. Ma la tappa diventa più del previsto. Il resoconto dell'arrivo di Giuseppe Gabrieli dall' Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola https://t.co/hatb1kvmhK pic.twitter.com/lFDkQpjjnx — InCronaca (@InCronaca) May 17, 2018

He took home the win today with a sprint finish after a 214km race.

- Digital Desk