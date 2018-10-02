Watch as ref accidentally scores bizarre goal from penalty rebound

If the mark of a good performance from a referee is that you don’t notice he’s there, this guy had a bit of a shocker.

In a match in the LFL Dagestan between Keyes DD and Manas, official Atay Daudov found himself at the centre of the action when a penalty, well saved by the Keyes goalkeeper, rebounded towards him.

Unable to get out of the way, the ref crouched down but the ball bounced off his head and somehow rebounded into the net.

It was a wild goal fitting of a wild game, which ended up 4-4.

