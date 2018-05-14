Watch Anfield cheer Salah’s daughter on as she kicks a ball round the pitch

Bringing your children onto the field after the last game of the season is classic end-of-term stuff for footballers, and Mohamed Salah’s daughter became a bit of a star at Anfield when she took to the pitch.

The Reds had beaten Brighton 4-0, and Salah had just received the Golden Boot for his incredible 32 league goals, when the crowd started cheering his daughter on as she kicked a ball around.

Anfield greeted each kick with a cheer before humorously booing Salah after he took the ball himself.

Delightful end of season stuff.

Press Association
