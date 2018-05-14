Watch Anfield cheer Salah’s daughter on as she kicks a ball round the pitch

Bringing your children onto the field after the last game of the season is classic end-of-term stuff for footballers, and Mohamed Salah’s daughter became a bit of a star at Anfield when she took to the pitch.

The Reds had beaten Brighton 4-0, and Salah had just received the Golden Boot for his incredible 32 league goals, when the crowd started cheering his daughter on as she kicked a ball around.

I think you’ll love this video from the Anfield gantry. Mo Salah’s daughter stole the show. That moment when she realises that the entire crowd are cheering her! Then Daddy gets booed whilst holding his Golden Boot. Brilliant. 😂👏 #MoSalah #LFC pic.twitter.com/QhUkRqYhL5 — Arlo White (@arlowhite) May 13, 2018

Anfield greeted each kick with a cheer before humorously booing Salah after he took the ball himself.

Lovely scenes at Anfield as Mohamed Salah's daughter is cheered by supporters each time she kicks a ball about, which encourages her to continue.#LFC — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) May 13, 2018

Delightful end of season stuff.

- Press Association