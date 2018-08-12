Watch Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios being best mates on a roller coaster

The world of tennis is used to seeing great rivalries such as Roger Federer v Rafael Nadal, but Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios are demonstrating the sport can produce great friendships too.

Murray and Kyrgios were in Cincinnati, Ohio, ahead of a Masters 1000 tournament when the three-time major winner invited the Australian to a theme park through the magic of Instagram.

(Andy Murray/Instagram)

Kyrgios accepted the invitation and what resulted was a magnificent video of two of the world’s best tennis players going a bit giddy on a roller coaster.

Murray seems somewhat different when he’s not battling for a major title.

Great fun with @k1ngkyrg1os today at @kingsislandohio… We weren't scared.. Honest😇.. I was only 🤢 once..Apologies for the language.. #rollercoaster A post shared by Andy Murray (@andymurray) on Aug 10, 2018 at 11:04am PDT

I guess Muzz isn’t as great as we thought in high pressure situations 😳🤫🤣🙊



Sir Andy Murray 🕺🏻 https://t.co/e0muqM5BPO — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 10, 2018

The pair faced one another on the court at the Queen’s Club Championship earlier in the summer, where the 23-year-old beat the Brit 2-6 7-6 7-5.

While they clearly produce great matches in the athletic sphere, that’s clearly not getting in the way of a blossoming friendship.

My new assistant booking me in for a haircut 💇‍♂️ Thanks @k1ngkyrg1os much appreciated.😂 @timsmyczek @andreyrublev A post shared by Andy Murray (@andymurray) on Aug 1, 2018 at 9:22pm PDT

A formidable doubles team.

- Press Association