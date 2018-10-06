Watch: All Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s goals for LA Galaxy shows what Manchester United are missing
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored 20 times for his MLS side the LA Galaxy since he joined from Manchester United in 2018.
There have been some penalties, some tap-ins, some simple headers – and some absolute stunning strikes.
Here are all 20 of those goals, which beg the question- what would Jose Mourinho give to have the Swede back at Old Trafford now?
Galaxy, who are seventh in the Western Conference, take on second-placed Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.
- Press Association
