Watch: All Blacks try hurling in Croke Park

New Zealand are well known for their prowess on the rugby pitch but how would they fair on the hallowed turf at GAA HQ?

Four All Blacks - Jack Goodhue, TJ Perenara, Waisake Naholo and Patrick Tuipulotu - along with Dublin GAA's James McCarthy, Sean Moran, Nicole Owens, Lynsey Davey, Alex Griffin and Roisin Baker joined 160 kids in Croke Park for an afternoon of sport.

The kids, all aged between eight to 12, were quick to show the four All Blacks a thing or two about GAA before they returned the favour, showing off a few rugby tricks.

The event was organised by AIG Heroes, a youth community engagement programme that promotes the benefits of sport through positive role models.

The kids got to take part in rugby, GAA and circus skills drills as well as mindfulness and yoga exercises with Dublin footballer and yoga guru Michael Darragh Macauley.

The programme, launched in 2016, introduces children to GAA, rugby, soccer, basketball and many other sports through role models from the Dublin GAA football, hurling, ladies football and camogie inter-county teams.

Sadly the All Blacks week got worse after their trip to Croke Park. They suffered defeat to Ireland on Saturday losing 16-9.

The game proved to be Ireland's first ever win over New Zealand on home soil.