Watch: All 13 goals from epic Leinster MHC final as Dublin shock Kilkenny

By Joel Slattery

Dublin won the Leinster minor hurling title after defeating Kilkenny in a 13-goal thriller in Portlaoise - winning on a remarkable scoreline of 6-19 to 7-12.

Trailing by seven points after just six minutes, Dublin had standout performances from Liam Dunne (2-6) and Luke Swan (3-1) in a breathtaking provincial decider.

A powerful performance saw the @DubGAAOfficial minor hurlers overcome @KilkennyCLG to reach their 16th @gaaleinster title in a goal-fest at O’Moore Park! GAANOW have the action for you here! pic.twitter.com/PGIGaPBLMK — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 3, 2018

The win means that Dublin are now in the All-Ireland semi-final along with Munster champions Tipperary.

For Kilkenny, they still have a chance of reaching Croke Park. The Cats enter a newly formed round robin with Galway and Munster runners-up Limerick. Two of that trio will join the provincial champions in the All-Ireland semi-finals.