Watch: All 13 goals from epic Leinster MHC final as Dublin shock Kilkenny

Back to Kilkenny GAA Sport Home

By Joel Slattery

Dublin won the Leinster minor hurling title after defeating Kilkenny in a 13-goal thriller in Portlaoise - winning on a remarkable scoreline of 6-19 to 7-12.

Trailing by seven points after just six minutes, Dublin had standout performances from Liam Dunne (2-6) and Luke Swan (3-1) in a breathtaking provincial decider.

The win means that Dublin are now in the All-Ireland semi-final along with Munster champions Tipperary.

For Kilkenny, they still have a chance of reaching Croke Park. The Cats enter a newly formed round robin with Galway and Munster runners-up Limerick. Two of that trio will join the provincial champions in the All-Ireland semi-finals.
KEYWORDS: Leinster MHC, Dublin Hurling

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Sport