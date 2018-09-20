Watch: After strike against Manchester City, here are more Nabil Fekir goals

A sluggish Manchester City lost 2-1 at home to Lyon in the Champions League, with the visitors scoring through Maxwel Cornet and Nabil Fekir.

Bernardo Silva pulled one back after the break but City could not recover.

Fekir was supposedly on the verge of signing for Liverpool in the summer, which would have boosted the Anfield club’s impressive forward line judging by these goals.

