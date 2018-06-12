Watch: 'Absolutely bloody delighted' - Trevor Brennan's son gives great post-match interview

France reached the final of the U20 Rugby World Cup after a 16-9 victory over New Zealand - and did so with the help of the son of a familiar face to Irish fans.

Daniel Brennan, son of Trevor, who won 12 caps for Ireland but played most of his club rugby with French club Toulouse, gave a great interview after his side secured a final berth against England.

'Absolutely bloody delighted' @FFRugby 's Daniel Brennan give hilariously honest reaction after his side beat New Zealand to book a place in the final of the #WorldRugbyU20s pic.twitter.com/OIkDQO1jfC — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) June 12, 2018

When asked how he felt after the seven-point success he replied: "Absolutely bloody delighted."

"The team put in such a good effort against South Africa (in the group stage) and we said we'd come back today and we had a cracker of a game."

Ahead of Sunday's final, Brennan said: "It's gonna be absolutely amazing, the boys are alrady pumped, the mindset is already there.

With Ireland struggling in the competition - they face an 11th/12th place play-off against Japan - there is at least some Irish connection in the latter stages of the tournament.