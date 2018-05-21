Watch a MotoGP rider pull off the most Hollywood save you’ve ever seen
21/05/2018 - 13:45:00Back to Sport Home
Some sports are just designed to look cool on camera, and that’s certainly the case for MotoGP.
Exhibit A: Jakub Kornfeil at the French Moto3 Grand Prix.
Sometimes, you just got to SEND IT! 🚀@JakubKornfeil84 goes BIG in the craziest save in #Moto3 history!#FrenchGP pic.twitter.com/VnSPFB7Jlf— MotoGP™🇫🇷🏁 (@MotoGP) May 21, 2018
A couple of laps into the Moto3 race, Kornfeil was given little option but to drive straight over the bike in front of him, which had recently been separated from its driver, Enea Bastianini.
Kornfeil went on to finish fifth.
The incident didn’t go unnoticed by MotoGP’s overall leader, Marc Marquez, who made this bold declaration.
BEST SAVE EVER 🙌🏽 https://t.co/xGe4HG96u3— Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) May 21, 2018
Jakub Kornfeil just earned a round of applause in the media center.— David Emmett (@motomatters) May 20, 2018
Well played, Jakub. Well played.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here