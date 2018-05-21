Watch a MotoGP rider pull off the most Hollywood save you’ve ever seen

Some sports are just designed to look cool on camera, and that’s certainly the case for MotoGP.

Exhibit A: Jakub Kornfeil at the French Moto3 Grand Prix.

A couple of laps into the Moto3 race, Kornfeil was given little option but to drive straight over the bike in front of him, which had recently been separated from its driver, Enea Bastianini.

Kornfeil went on to finish fifth.

The incident didn’t go unnoticed by MotoGP’s overall leader, Marc Marquez, who made this bold declaration.

Well played, Jakub. Well played.

