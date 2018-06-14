Watch a bare-chested Phil Foden show his skills on the streets of England

Back to Sport Home

He is known as the Stockport Iniesta, and here is why.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden took to the terraced streets of his home town in the north of England to dazzle his mates with his Premier League skills.

Who knows, in four years’ time the 18-year-old may be showing off his talent at the World Cup in Qatar.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Football, UK, Soccer, Man City, Foden, UK, Phil Foden, Football, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport