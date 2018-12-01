Warnock thanks players for not ruining his birthday weekend

Neil Warnock saluted the character of his Cardiff squad after their comeback win over Wolves gave him the perfect 70th birthday present.

Warnock had said before the game that what he really wanted for his milestone birthday was three points in the battle against Premier League relegation.

The Cardiff manager turns 70 today and he got his wish as second-half goals from Aron Gunnarsson and Junior Hoilett took the Bluebirds out of the bottom three and up to 15th place.

“I thanked the players for letting me have a nice birthday,” Warnock said.

“It wouldn’t have been a nice one if we’d lost because the bad feeling stays with you for a couple of days.

“This is why I’m still in the game, when you see your team perform like that.”

Cardiff took only two points from their opening eight games and were written off by many pundits as relegation fodder.

But the Bluebirds have since beaten Fulham, Brighton and Wolves at home after falling behind every time.

“You’ve got to have skill to survive in the Premier League, but it’s nothing without character,” Warnock said.

“My players have shown that by winning from behind in three games and they just never know when they’re beaten.”

“It’s the feeling you get on nights like this that keeps me going.”

Wolves had taken an 18th-minute lead when Matt Doherty finished from a tight angle.

But Wolves were unable to withstand second-half pressure and Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have now taken only one point from the last six games.

“We stick together as a team, but individually we have to raise our standards at some moments that can define the games,” Nuno said.

“I think the boys work hard, the attitude and energy is there.

“But it is six games without a win, that’s the reality.

“There is only one way we can go out there – sticking together and believing in how we do things.”

