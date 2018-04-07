Warnock accuses Wolves manager of rubbing his nose in it after two missed injury-time penalties

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock slammed Wolves counterpart Nuno Espirito-Santo after he sprinted onto the pitch to celebrate their dramatic 1-0 victory last night.

Gary Madine and Junior Hoilett missed injury time penalties to put Wolves five points away from promotion.

Ruben Neves's inch-perfect free-kick was enough to open up a nine-point gap on second-placed Cardiff, and Warnock was left fuming at the Wolves head coach.

"I won't accept his apology. He's totally out of order," said Warnock.

"In British football you shake the manager's hand after. It's been a great game they've had a great win and I just thought it showed a lack of class if I'm honest.

"I went to shake his hand and he ran off, that's what he did. That's what he does, that's how they taught him in Portugal then fair enough but not in Britain.

"He can say anything after the game, I'm talking about when the whistle goes, what he should do. The etiquette, the manners, the class.

Wolverhampton Wanders players including goalkeeper John Ruddy and manager Nuno Espirito Santo celebrate after Cardiff missed a second penalty at the Cardiff City Stadium. Photo: Nigel French/PA

"They've won the game for god's sake, he should shake your hand and say 'unlucky' or something like that. You don't have to run off like that and rub your nose in it. Disgrace.

"It was exciting and cracking game with two top sides. There was excitement at the end and a world class goal for Wolves won it.

"It takes some guts to take penalties I couldn't do it. There might have been other players who fancies it more but that's for another day."

Wolves could be promoted next week if results go their way but look to have the title in their grasp.

"I have the chance now to say I'm sorry for my actions, I want Neil to know that," said Nuno.

"It's very difficult when you're emotional, the only person I had in my mind was John Ruddy as I wanted to give him a massive hug.

"I've been in football many many years, I've experienced almost everything. Today it was a new thing. Two penalties in the last minute. I don't recall being in this situation. That's why we love the game. Football gives you happy moments but it can also be cruel.

"I think we had chances to kill the game, clear chances to kill the game. During all the game I thought we were the better team.

"But it is very difficult to play against Cardiff because every situation they have long balls, fighters that go and look at the ball like it was the last one and we hang on.

"I think the second penalty in particular, we must avoid. We can't make that kind of tackle in the last minute of the game inside the box."

- PA