Walk-out could mean Cora Staunton has played her last game for Mayo

Cora Staunton may have played her final game for Mayo.

The 11-time All Star is one of 10 players who have walked out of the squad ahead of Saturday's All Ireland Ladies Football qualifier against Cavan in Clones.

Captain Sarah Tierney, vice captain Fiona McHale and team selector Michael McHale have also opted out, with player welfare issues cited for their decision.

Mayo News journalist Edwin McGreal said it could be the end of an era.

He said: "I know that the County Board feel that what plans they had in terms of team selection, in terms of a smooth week in the run-up to this game has been torn asunder."

McGreal said: "You would have to think that Mayo's season is not going to go much further with the losses that you are talking about here, and it could be the last time we see Cora Staunton in a Mayo jersey."

He told Newstalk's Off the Ball that player welfare issues may be at the centre of the dispute, saying: "The reason from what we have ascertained is they are citing player welfare issues or concerns as the reason, we have no more specific details on that.

"We contacted the county board, we contacted Peter Leahy and we contacted players last night and there were no comments from players or the management."