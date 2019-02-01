Wales open Six Nations campaign with win in France

France 19 - 24 Wales

Wales have beaten France 24-19 in their Guinness Six Nations match in Paris.

Warren Gatland's side turned a 16-0 half-time deficit into a victory in the Stade de France.

George North scored a pair of second-half tries for the visitors.

Tomos Williams made his Six Nations debut as Wales launched the 2019 tournament against France.

The Cardiff Blues scrum-half was among three changes from the side that beat South Africa two months ago, with prop Rob Evans and flanker Josh Navidi also starting.

Wales, unbeaten in their last nine Tests, faced a French team featuring 19-year-old centre debutant Romain Ntamack and a juggernaut Les Bleus pack that weighed in at just over 150 stones.

Wales had it all to do at half-time as they trailed 16-0 to a dominant France.

Louis Picamoles forced his way across the line after just six minutes for the tournament's first try.

Liam Williams touched down midway through the half, but the Television Match Official spotted a knock-on and the try was ruled out.

And soon after Yoann Huget raced over in the corner to make it 10-0.

Morgan Parra and Gareth Anscombe had both missed five kicks between them before Camille Lopez took over to slot a simple penalty over from in front of the posts, and he landed a drop goal with the last action of the half.

Wales produced a stunning second-half turnaround to claim a 24-19 victory.

They got on the scoreboard in the 47th minute as Josh Adams' brilliant burst through the France line ended with him putting in Tomos Williams.

And the gap was down to two points after Huget lost possession of the ball on his own tryline and George North quickly pounced, with Anscombe again converting.

Lopez missed a penalty on the hour mark and Wales replacement Dan Biggar landed a long-range effort three minutes later to give the visitors the lead.

Lopez slotted over from in front of the posts to put France back ahead with 10 minutes left but it was short-lived as North intercepted a pass on the halfway line and ran the ball in to secure victory.