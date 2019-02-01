Wales fans stranded by snow ahead of Six Nations opener in Paris

Welsh rugby fans and pundits trying to get to Paris for the opener of the Six Nations faced being stranded after flight cancellations due to snow.

Disruptions to flights from airports in Cardiff and Bristol left queues of fans facing a race against time to get to France ahead of Friday’s evening kick-off.

France are due to host Wales in the first game of the tournament at 8pm GMT at the Stade de France.

Ex Wales captain and BBC pundit Sam Warburton was one of the passengers due to fly on the cancelled 9.30am flight from Cardiff Airport to Charles de Gaulle.

As a result of continued adverse weather, our teams are working hard to clear the airfield. Due to the volume of snowfall, the airfield will remain closed until 1200. A further update will be given as the situation changes. Please contact your airline for specific flight queries. pic.twitter.com/hvBRoAp63z — Bristol Airport (@BristolAirport) February 1, 2019

He told BBC Wales: “A few of the guys went over yesterday from Bristol. I was doing some work last night for the BBC so we knew we would be cutting it fine this morning, but I am sure we will all be fine.

“I am probably too laid back for my own good so I don’t mind at all.

“I have got 12 hours to get out there. Even if I need to get the Eurostar or something I am sure I will be there for kick-off so I am not worried at all.”

Four flights from Cardiff to Paris are still expected to depart at 1.05pm on Friday afternoon.

The airport is advising passengers to check live flight information on their website and contact airlines directly for information.

SNOW UPDATE Friday 0855: due to adverse weather, there is some disruption to scheduled flights. Customers are advised to check live flight information on our website, and contact their airlines directly for info on specific flights. https://t.co/bA2nivwc1T pic.twitter.com/iJYOoQkU0x — Cardiff Airport (@Cardiff_Airport) February 1, 2019

Bristol Airport said all flights were cancelled until at least midday due to snow, including flights to Paris.

Rugby fan Leon Brown said he was due to fly out of Bristol at 2pm, but had received a text to say his flight had already been cancelled.

He said he was now looking to sell his two match tickets, adding: “We did look at the Eurostar. Should never had sold my 4×4. I would have drove.”

- Press Association