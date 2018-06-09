Wales dispatch Argentina in first Test

Wales claimed a convincing 23-10 victory over Argentina in the first Test in San Juan today.

James Davies crossed for Wales in the eighth minute for a converted try after Argentina opened the scoring thanks to Nicolas Sanchez's penalty.

George North scored the visitors' second try shortly before the half-hour mark, with Rhys Patchell again adding the extras.

The Wales fly-half slotted a penalty as Warren Gatland's side took a 17-3 lead into half-time.

Patchell added another three points with the boot in the 44th minute with substitute Tomas Lezana's late converted try giving the Pumas a flicker of hope.

However, another penalty for Wales in the dying moments of the game saw them claim an impressive victory.

