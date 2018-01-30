Wales choose uncapped winger as George North misses out

Worcester wing Josh Adams will make his Wales debut in Saturday's NatWest 6 Nations opener against Scotland.

Adams, this season's Aviva Premiership top try-scorer, will feature on the right-wing in a starting line-up that includes 10 Scarlets players.

Rhys Patchell is handed the fly-half role instead of an injured Dan Biggar, but there is no place in the match-day 23 for Northampton wing George North.

Wales are without several injured senior players for the Scotland clash - the list includes players like Biggar, Sam Warburton, Jonathan Davies and Rhys Webb - but there is a recall for fit-again Gloucester back-row forward Ross Moriarty.

Moriarty packs down at number eight alongside Aaron Shingler and Josh Navidi in the back-row, while Scarlets centre Hadleigh Parkes retains his place following an impressive try-scoring Test debut against South Africa.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland said: "The first-up game against Scotland this weekend is really important for us, and this is a great chance for this group of players to get us off to a good start.

"We have been watching Josh (Adams) closely. He is top try-scorer in the English Premiership and has been going well, and we are excited for him."

WALES TEAM TO PLAY SCOTLAND

Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets) (74 Caps)

Josh Adams (Worcester) (*UNCAPPED)

Scott Williams (Scarlets) (51 Caps)

Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets) (1 Cap)

Steff Evans (Scarlets) (5 Caps)

Rhys Patchell (Scarlets) (5 Caps)

Gareth Davies (Scarlets) (27 Caps)

Rob Evans (Scarlets) (20 Caps)

Ken Owens (Scarlets) (52 Caps)

Samson Lee (Scarlets) (34 Caps)

Cory Hill (Dragons) (10 Caps)

Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys) (113 Caps) CAPT

Aaron Shingler (Scarlets) (13 Caps)

Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues) (7 Caps)

Ross Moriarty (Gloucester) (17 Caps)

Replacements:

Elliot Dee (Dragons) (2 Caps)

Wyn Jones (Scarlets) (5 Caps)

Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs) (26 Caps)

Bradley Davies (Ospreys) (57 Caps)

Justin Tipuric (Ospreys) (52 Caps)

Aled Davies (Scarlets) (5 Caps)

Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues) (11 Caps)

Owen Watkin (Ospreys) (2 Caps)