Wales boss Giggs right to put faith in youth, says David Brooks

David Brooks believes Wales’ demolition of the Republic of Ireland is just the beginning for Ryan Giggs’ exciting crop of young talent.

The Bournemouth winger starred alongside Chris Mepham and Connor Roberts, while Chelsea teenager Ethan Ampadu delivered a man-of-the-match performance in midfield.

Fellow youngsters Matthew Smith and Tyler Roberts also impressed off the bench as Wales thrashed Ireland 4-1 in their UEFA Nations League opener in Cardiff on Thursday night.

Manager Giggs could not have wished for a better start in his first competitive match in charge, and Brooks feels Wales will continue to reap the rewards of putting faith in the next generation.

“There’s a pathway for young players in this Welsh squad and it’s exciting for us,” Brooks said ahead of Wales’ second Nations League game against Denmark in Aarhus on Sunday.

“You look at Ethan putting in a performance like that and it will only give him confidence as we go forward as a team.

“Ethan has got a wise head on his shoulders, he’s a fantastic player and he’s only going to get better.

“It’s great for us, but the manager has said many times before that if you’re good enough then you’ll get your opportunity.”

Brooks, 21, stepped up to the Premier League this summer when Bournemouth paid Sheffield United £11.5million for his services.

“At club level the majority of us have been playing and I really wanted to get in the team, so I was glad the manager trusted me and put me in,” he said.

“It was always a dream to play in the Premier League and I got that opportunity.

What a performance from the boys! And always a great feeling to be back out in front of #TheRedWall #TogetherStronger 🐉 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/dZmL9LACxS — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) September 6, 2018

“I’ve managed to get myself into the starting XI for Wales and hopefully I can continue to be there.

“We’re all good mates off the pitch, so it’s nice to see the boys in the team as a whole group.

“We’re close-knit, not just the young lads, as a team the atmosphere is really good.”

Wales are out to capitalise on the unrest in the Denmark camp to take maximum points from their opening pair of Nations League matches.

A team of semi-professionals and futsal players went down 3-0 in a friendly with Slovakia on Wednesday.

David Brooks joined Bournemouth from Sheffield United this summer (Mike Egerton/PA).

The Danish Football Association and its players’ association have since struck a temporary deal, meaning Wales will be coming up against a full-strength side, including Christian Eriksen and Kasper Schmeichel.

Brooks said: “I’m not sure what’s been going on with them or what team they will be playing and none of the lads have taken notice.

“Now we can have a look and start preparing for that game.

“Getting to the Euros is something we all want to do as a team, we’ve had a good start as this competition could affect and we can only beat what’s in front of us.”

- Press Association