Violo kicks Zebre to win over Benetton

Zebre claimed a 22-17 victory over Benetton to seal their third straight win for the first time in the Guinness PRO14.

Hosts Benetton scored tries through centre Alberto Sgarbi and fly-half Tommaso Allan, who also slotted both conversions and kicked a penalty.

Zebre, who remained on the bottom of Conference A despite the win, saw number eight David Sisi and stand-off Carlo Canna cross the whitewash.

Scrum-half Marcello Violi successfully kicked four penalties.

