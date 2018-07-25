Villa stick with manager Steve Bruce

Aston Villa have confirmed that Steve Bruce will remain as manager of the Sky Bet Championship club.

Bruce met with majority owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens and was given their full support.

The 57-year-old’s future had been under the spotlight since the pair bought a 55 per cent majority shareholding last week and former Arsenal striker and current Belgium assistant Thierry Henry had been linked with the position.

A club statement said: “Aston Villa can confirm manager Steve Bruce has met majority owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens and will continue as manager with their full support.”

Villa lost the play-off final 1-0 to Fulham last May to end hopes of a return to the Premier League.

Bruce and the Villa team travelled separately to the friendly clash with West Ham at Walsall on Wednesday evening following the meeting.

Press Association Sport understands Bruce met with the new owners at Bodymoor Heath in the afternoon afternoon, hence the separate travel arrangements.

The future of Jack Grealish remains on the agenda for Bruce and the owners.

Villa still need to find £40million to comply with Financial Fair Play rules, with midfielder Grealish their most saleable asset.

