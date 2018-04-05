Vijay Singh rolls back the years as Tiger Woods gets Masters comeback underway

Former champion Vijay Singh was the surprise early pacesetter as Tiger Woods got his first competitive round at the Masters since 2015 under way on Thursday.

Singh, 55, who won at Augusta National in 2000 as Woods finished fifth, birdied the first, second and fourth to lead by two shots from 61-year-old Mark O'Meara, the champion in 1998.

Woods is contesting the year's opening major for the first time in three years after undergoing spinal fusion surgery in April last year and has finished 12th, second and fifth in his last three starts on the PGA Tour.

But not for the first time in his career, Woods pulled his opening tee-shot into the trees which separate the first and ninth fairways, despite hitting three wood rather than a driver.

However, the former world number one hit a low punch shot from the pine straw which found the front edge of the green, from where he produced a superbly well-judged putt from long range to leave a tap-in for par.

Woods opted for the driver on the par-five second and smashed a perfect tee shot over 350 yards, but pushed his approach into a greenside bunker and was unable to get up down for birdie.

Earlier in the day, Gary Player had been able to reclaim bragging rights after joining Jack Nicklaus in getting the 82nd Masters started.

Player and Nicklaus continued their role as honorary starters by each hitting a tee shot on the opening hole, with 82-year-old Player producing the longest - and most accurate - drive by around five yards from 78-year-old Nicklaus.

Nicklaus, who finished two shots behind winner Tom Watson in the par-three contest on Wednesday, had hit the longest drive last year after receiving some advice from Rory McIlroy.

With the formalities out of the way, American Austin Cook got the tournament proper under way, with compatriots Ted Potter and Wesley Bryan making up the first group.

Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus.

