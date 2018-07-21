Victory for James Doyle and Sea Of Class at Darley Irish Oaks

James Doyle timed it to perfection as he got Sea Of Class up on the line to win the Darley Irish Oaks at the Curragh.

Doyle was happy to sit at the rear of the field for much of the mile-and-a-half journey on the William Haggas-trained filly, eventually easing his mount to the outside of runners inside the two-furlong marker.

Up front Epsom Oaks heroine Forever Together had seized the initiative on turning into the straight and made a bold bid to land the Epsom-Curragh double.

But all the while Doyle - recording a high-profile treble on the day - was getting closer and closer on the 11-4 chance, without ever appearing to resort to his whip.

In the end the line just came too soon for the gallant Forever Together, as the ice-cool Doyle and Sea Of Class picked her up in the shadow of the post. Mary Tudor was third.

- PA