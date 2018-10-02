Victor, 7, offers to help Monaghan GAA club scarred by sinkhole in show of sportsmanship

By Louise Walsh

This is the kind-hearted seven-year-old boy who has melted hearts in offering real sportsmanship to a Monaghan GAA club scarred as a result of a sinkhole near its grounds last week.

Victor Clarke. Photos: Seamus Farrelly

Little Victor Clarke from Ratoath GAA in Meath wrote to his club in a bid to organise a charity match to help Carrickmacross side Magheracloone Mitchells get back on its feet after huge cracks appeared in the pitch.

The St Paul's NS student overheard his dad Roy talking about a fundraiser between the 'Dubs' and the Royals for their own club when he thought of the idea for the letter, which has gone viral.

The letter says: "Dear Ratoath GAA Club, I play for the Ratoath Under 7s

"Did you hear about Magheracloone GAA pitch?

"Can Ratoath Under 7s play their Under 7s in a charity match? I think it would help get money for their new club

"Ratoath are going to be Meath VS Mageracloone will be Monaghan. Let me know."

READ MORE: Five gaelic football rule changes could be trialled during league

Dad Roy says it wasn't such a surprise for the little man who is constantly coming up with ideas.

"He heard me talking about our own club fundraiser and came up with the notion," he said.

Victor and his family.

"Next thing he was at the kitchen table asking me how to spell this and spell that and then he sent the letter into the Ratoath Club. I've a friend in the Monaghan Club that I What's App-ed it to, he asked if he could put it on Twitter and it just took legs.

The two clubs are now just talking about getting a date and probably playing it here in Ratoath.

In another link, when asked who his favourite footballer was, Victor shouted: "Shane Duffy," - the goalie for Ratoath GAA who used to play with Magheracloone GAA before moving!"

When asked about the reaction the letter was getting, Roy said: "His five-year-old brother Nicholas is really proud of his big brother but that's Victor - he's a little chatterbox who is always coming up with ideas."

A spokesperson for Magheracloone Mitchells said: "We were delighted to hear about Victor's letter. It's an amazing thing for a wee boy to do and his family and club must be very proud of him for being so thoughtful.

"We are in the process of organising a match between Magheracloone and Ratoath and look forward to meeting Victor in person too."