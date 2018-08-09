Vardy commits future to Foxes

Jamie Vardy has signed a new four-year contract with Leicester, the Premier League club have announced.

The England striker is now committed to the Foxes until 2022, when he will be 35 years old.

Vardy, a star of the memorable 2016 title triumph, has scored 88 goals in 233 games for the club since his arrival from then non-League Fleetwood in 2012.

He told the club’s website, www.lcfc.com: “Everybody knows how I feel about playing for this football club and it’s a great feeling to know that I can look forward to another four years as a Leicester City player.

“The journey that me, the team and the club have been on in the past few years has been incredible. Going into the new season, it’s an exciting time for Leicester City and I’m delighted to be part of it.”

Another piece of business on deadline day… 👀✍️ pic.twitter.com/DlQ1U8yjXQ — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 9, 2018

Vardy signed his previous deal in 2016 amid reported interest from Arsenal. The club will hope the new contract wards off any potential further enquiries over his services.

Vardy’s exploits during the 2015-16 campaign catapulted him to the forefront of the national game. He scored 24 times as the Foxes won the title, including a record-breaking sequence of goals in 11 successive games.

- Press Association