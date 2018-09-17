VAR in place for six Carabao Cup third-round ties

Six Carabao Cup third-round fixtures in England are to be officiated with the use of the Video Assistant Referee.

The games between Manchester United and Derby, Wolves and Leicester, Arsenal and Brentford, West Ham and Macclesfield, Liverpool and Chelsea and Everton and Southampton, from September 25 to October 2, will see the system in operation.

Their selection represents an increase on the four in the second round, during which, as with the third, VAR was only used for fixtures at Premier League grounds.

The English Football League, who oversee the competition, continue to stress that the experiment is designed to “focus on clear and obvious errors”.

In April, Premier League clubs voted against its introduction throughout their competition, despite its widespread use at the summer’s World Cup. It will instead continue to be trialled in the Carabao and FA Cups.

- Press Association