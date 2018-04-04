Van Graan warns Munster not to take eye off Pro14 challenges in SA; Zebo and Sweetnam added to injury list

By John Fallon, in Cape Town

Munster’s preparations for the Champions Cup semi-final showdown with Racing 92 began in earnest in warm sunshine in a southern suburb of Cape Town this morning.

But while the date in Bordeaux on April 22 is hard to avoid, head coach Johann van Graan has warned that they must not take their eye off the two games in South Africa which will go a long way towards deciding where they finish up in the business end of the PRO14.

Munster Head Coach Johann van Graan. Pic: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Van Graan will not risk Simon Zebo, who has a hip issue, or Darren Sweetnam, who is troubled by a hamstring problem, for the opening match of the tour against the Southern Kings in George on Saturday evening

“Simon Zebo is definitely out for the weekend, so is Darren Sweetnam.

“We will manage the squad and update later in the week,” said van Graan this morning.

Zebo and Sweetnam went through a light workout while the rest of the squad trained at City Park this morning, with the squad having arrived on two overnight flights via Dubai on Tuesday.

Van Graan said they would assess their squad after training today and go from there.

“The rest of the guys we will monitor and it’s about getting two good performances over the next two weeks and then we start preparation for the semi-final.

“It’s our first training session here, it’s Wednesday and we will see how guys react in training,” he added.