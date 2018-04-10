Van Graan gives injury update on Cronin, Sweetnam and Zebo

By John Fallon

Munster coach Johann van Graan will see how a number of players come through training today before making a call on whether they will play against the Cheetahs on Friday evening.

James Cronin’s shoulder injury is not as serious as initially feared, while Simon Zebo and Darren Sweetnam, both of whom missed the 39-22 win over the Southern Kings, will also be assessed.

All three went through non-contact training on Monday after the squad returned to Cape Town on Sunday following the win over the Kings in George.

Photo: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Zebo, who has a hip problem, and Sweetnam, who has a minor hamstring issue, will be assessed after training at City Park in a Cape Town suburb today.

The squad are enjoying warm weather with fresh winds as they prepare for Friday’s test at altitude against the Cheetahs.

Cronin is recovering from a stinger picked up in the early stages against the Kings.

“We are continuing to monitor him. He did some on-field training yesterday, non-contact work,” said van Graan at the team hotel which they are sharing with the Cardiff Blues squad who endured a nightmare 55-hour trip to play the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein last weekend.

“He has not had any contact yet and we will reassess this afternoon but we will not take any chances with him either.

“Luckily it’s not as bad as we originally thought and we will see after training today.

“Hopefully he will be available but if not we are hopeful he will be available for next week,” added the Munster coach.