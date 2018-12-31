Van Gerwen determined to see hard work pay off in World Darts Championship final
31/12/2018 - 13:49:00Back to Darts Sport Home
Michael Van Gerwen is determined to make sure the hard work he has put in to reach his fourth PDC World Darts Championship final ends with a third world title.
The 29-year-old set up a New Year’s Day decider with Michael Smith by thrashing Gary Anderson 6-1 in his semi-final after Smith booked his first final appearance with a 6-3 win over Nathan Aspinall at Alexandra Palace.
Van Gerwen is hoping to win his third title and – after missing out on reaching the final 12 months ago – he has put the hours in to make sure he starts 2019 by lifting the Sid Waddell trophy.
ROUND-UP!— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 30, 2018
Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith will meet in the final of the @WilliamHill World Championship after claiming semi-final victories over Gary Anderson and Nathan Aspinall respectively at London's Alexandra Palace.
▶️ https://t.co/GbHGnvdDYh pic.twitter.com/KdgnSY4taQ
“It’s to be a phenomenal game with Michael (Smith),” Van Gerwen told Sky Sports after beating Anderson.
“I’m to be a different player to Nathan Aspinall who had a phenomenal tournament.
“I have a phenomenal record against Michael and I’m looking forward to playing him.
A fantastic moment for me tonight. To get a win like that against a player the quality of Gary is phenomenal. I'm really pleased with my performance and am looking forward to the final against Michael Smith.— Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) December 30, 2018
Have a great New Year's Eve everyone and enjoy the darts on the 1st. pic.twitter.com/yI12kql5hR
“This (tournament) means the world to me. I’m working my nuts off every week, week after week.
“I do a lot to come to the stage and I’m really glad I’m in the final.
“The work is not done yet and I have to do more.”
Sorry guys just got an ass whooping from @MvG180 🙈 Best of luck to both boys in the final. Also what a game between @NathanAspi & @BullyBoy180 outstanding game what a future they both have. Happy new year thanks for all your support!— Gary Anderson (@GaryAnderson180) December 30, 2018
The winner of Tuesday’s final takes home a cheque for £500,000.
Smith admits he had to overcome nerves in the early stages of his semi-final with Aspinall, before the 28-year-old edged closer to fulfilling his dream of being crowned world champion.
“It sounds so good (to be in the final),” Smith said.
What have I just done 😢😢— Michael Smith (@BullyBoy180) December 30, 2018
“I’m one step away from fulfilling my dream.
“The first two sets I was cruising and he (Aspinall) started to come back and I was like, ‘oh, I’ve got to start doing something now’.
Well that’s the end for me this year. What a tournament it’s been. Thank you for everyone’s support and I’ll be back in 2019 stronger. Good luck to @BullyBoy180 & @MvG180 in tomorrow’s final should be a cracker. @WilliamHill @OfficialPDC @Zxfsports— Nathan Aspinall (@NathanAspi) December 31, 2018
“Nathan got better and better and better but I took the chances as they came.
“I think the seventh set was the crucial moment because I felt I was going to win after I went 4-3 up.
“I was so nervous and I nearly made a mess of it, but I’m so glad I held it together and got the job done.”
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here