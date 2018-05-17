Van Gerwen defeats Smith to claim fourth darts Premier League title

Michael van Gerwen produced a masterclass en route to winning a fourth Premier League title at the O2 Arena in London.

The Dutchman turned on the style to beat play-off debutant Michael Smith 11-4 in his sixth consecutive final and collect a cheque for £250,000.

Robin van Persie, centre, was at the O2 Arena cheering on his compatriot Michael van Gerwen (John Walton/PA)

Van Gerwen, having gained revenge for last year’s World Championship semi-final defeat to Rob Cross by beating the former electrician 10-6 to reach the showpiece, averaged a remarkable 112.37.

In front of former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Robin van Persie, who was in the crowd supporting his compatriot, Van Gerwen threw seven 180s and boasted a checkout percentage of 66.67.

Smith pulled off arguably the biggest win of his career in the last four, seeing off close friend Gary Anderson 10-6, but had no answer to world number one Van Gerwen’s brilliance despite averaging 97.01 himself.

- Press Association