Van Aanholt confident Palace can reverse fortunes as winless run goes on

Patrick van Aanholt believes Crystal Palace showed further signs of improvement and will soon be rewarded with results despite Saturday’s defeat by Tottenham leaving them without victory in seven.

Juan Foyth’s header made it a sixth defeat from that same run, and after encouraging performances against Arsenal and Chelsea, they were perhaps unfortunate again against Spurs.

Jordan Ayew essentially gifted Foyth a free header when Spurs otherwise looked unlikely to score, and Alexander Sorloth had threatened an equaliser.

Palace face Manchester United after the international football break before their fixtures become kinder, and Van Aanholt told the club’s official website: “We played well, we played strongly but we didn’t get any points. It’s frustrating but we’ve got to stick together.

“It’s a difficult time but, like I said, we need to stick together like we always do and the points will come.

“We were solid defensively, it was just a bad day.

“We’ve been here before. But, like I said, we are very good, we’ve just got to get the points up. As soon as we get the points up, we’ll be alright.”

Spurs had made multiple changes to the team that on Tuesday defeated PSV Eindhoven 2-1, recalling Foyth, Kieran Trippier, Victor Wanyama, Moussa Sissoko and Erik Lamela, and despite lacking their normal intensity their manager Mauricio Pochettino praised the strength of his squad.

Trippier was also replaced by Serge Aurier during the first half after suffering an injury, and Pochettino said: “The squad is most important, the belief, the players. The most important thing is to keep all the players fit to be competitive.

“That is what pleases me the most. I congratulate them all because the effort has been massive and all the staff have done a fantastic job. I want to congratulate them all. I’m so pleased, so happy.”

