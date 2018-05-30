Usain Bolt trains with Norwegian side Stromsgodset

Usain Bolt is to spend a week training with Norwegian top-flight side Stromsgodset.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist trained with the team for the first time on Wednesday and is due to play a training match against Norway Under-19s next Tuesday, the club said.

The Jamaican sprinter, who retired after last year’s World Championships in London, has already trained with German side Borussia Dortmund and South African club Mamelodi Sundowns this year.

Bolt, a Puma ambassador, was accompanied in Norway by the company’s chief executive Bjorn Gulden, a former Stromsgodset player. Puma are the club’s kit supplier and Stromsgodset said the link-up with Bolt was down to their relationship with the company.

The worlds fastest man is training with Strømsgodset the next week. Doing his first session today.@usainbolt pic.twitter.com/sGUUjVHKK7 — Strømsgodset Fotball (@strmsgodset) May 30, 2018

The club’s sporting director, former Norway striker Jostein Flo, said on Stromsgodset’s website: “We think it’s amazingly fun that Usain Bolt chooses to come here to Stromsgodset to train. He is a champion, one of the greatest athletes of all time and, of course, we can learn a lot from him.

“Usain Bolt is furthermore a particularly charismatic and energetic type and his presence will undoubtedly be a great inspiration for players, coaches and the whole club.

“We want him to be given the opportunity to play in the training match. He is a good football player, otherwise he would not be training with us.”

Stromsgodset were Norwegian champions in 2013.

- Press Association