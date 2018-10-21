Usain Bolt offered contract by Central Coast Mariners

Former Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt has been offered a contract by Central Coast Mariners as his career in a new sport gathers momentum.

The eight-time gold medallist has been on trial with the New South Wales club and scored his first goals in a friendly last weekend.

It now seems he will be given a chance to play his way into contention.

“I can confirm Usain has been offered a contract by Central Coast Mariners,” Bolt’s agent Ricky Simms said in a statement to Press Association Sport.

Bolt began a trial with the A-League club in August, following short spells trying out in Germany, Norway and South Africa.

Coach Mike Mulvey, following Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Brisbane Roar in the season opener, refused to be drawn on Bolt’s future when asked about it in his post-match press conference.

“We don’t talk about speculation. I don’t know anything about that. It is a few pay-grades above my level,” he said.

“I do appreciate how important this story is for the rest of the world. You’re just talking about speculation, I don’t know anything about what you’re talking about and that’s the God’s honest truth.

“You have a look at our front line today and you wonder whether he could get into any of those positions, wouldn’t you?”

