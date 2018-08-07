Usain Bolt moves closer to becoming professional footballer
Usain Bolt's dream of becoming a professional footballer has moved a step closer after earning an "indefinite" trial at Central Coast Mariners.
The eight-time Olympic champion has expressed his desire to move into football following his retirement from athletics and will train with the A League side to try and earn a contract.
A statement from the Australian club read: "The Central Coast Mariners can today confirm that Usain Bolt has committed to an indefinite training period with the club, with the aim to develop the 'world's fastest man' into a professional footballer."
We’re set to welcome @usainbolt to @CCMariners for an indefinite training period. Let’s hear from the world’s fastest man.— Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) August 7, 2018
Read more ⚡ https://t.co/kOtlPUPWz8 #CCMFC pic.twitter.com/LsSxYLSbhl
