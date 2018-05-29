USA star Pulisic set to miss friendly with Ireland but Weah in squad

Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic is one of seven players rested by the USA for Saturday's international friendly with the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

Tim Weah, son of AC Milan legend George, is part of their 25-man squad which also includes Manchester City's Erik Palmer-Brown and Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin.

John O'Shea is set to captain Ireland in the game - which will be his 118th and final international appearance before retirement.