US Open women’s final lowdown

Serena Williams will face Naomi Osaka in the women’s final at the US Open on Saturday.

Here, Press Association down gives the lowdown on the final two.

Head to head

Williams 0-1 Osaka

Playing styles

Williams: The 36-year-old is of course renowned for her hard hitting and her big serve, the best in the history of the women’s game. But she is also a great athlete and, as she showed in her semi-final win over Anastasija Sevastova, an accomplished net player.

Osaka: In the same mould as Williams, with a strong serve and very powerful forehand. Osaka has a more rounded game since starting work with coach Sascha Bajin in pre-season. Uses her backhand intelligently and is an excellent front-runner.

Osaka, pictured, will be aiming to get the better of Williams again on Saturday (Frank Franklin II/AP)

US Open records

Williams:

US Opens played: 18

Best: Winner (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012-14)

Osaka:

US Opens played: 3

Best: Finalist (2018)

Time spent on court this tournament

Williams: 7hrs 38mins

Osaka: 7hrs 22mins

Aces

Williams: 64

Osaka: 27

Sets dropped

Williams: One

Osaka: One

- Press Association
