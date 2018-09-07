US Open women’s final lowdown
Serena Williams will face Naomi Osaka in the women’s final at the US Open on Saturday.
Here, Press Association down gives the lowdown on the final two.
Head to headWilliams 0-1 Osaka
Playing stylesWilliams: The 36-year-old is of course renowned for her hard hitting and her big serve, the best in the history of the women’s game. But she is also a great athlete and, as she showed in her semi-final win over Anastasija Sevastova, an accomplished net player.
Osaka: In the same mould as Williams, with a strong serve and very powerful forehand. Osaka has a more rounded game since starting work with coach Sascha Bajin in pre-season. Uses her backhand intelligently and is an excellent front-runner.
US Open recordsWilliams:
US Opens played: 18
Best: Winner (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012-14)
Osaka:
US Opens played: 3
Best: Finalist (2018)
Time spent on court this tournamentWilliams: 7hrs 38mins
Osaka: 7hrs 22mins
AcesWilliams: 64
Osaka: 27
Sets droppedWilliams: One
Osaka: One
