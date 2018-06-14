US Open: Tee-times and how to watch

Rory McIlroy resumes his quest to win a first major since 2014 at the US Open in New York this afternoon.

The Ulsterman will tee off alongside Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson just after 1pm.

Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell are among the later starters.

Meanwhile, the Players Championship may never achieve its ambition of becoming the fifth major, but Rickie Fowler feels his 2015 victory at Sawgrass proves he will win one of the game's four biggest titles.

Fowler is in the group just behind McIlroy among the early starters in today's first round, the world number seven teeing off at 8.13am local time (1.13pm Irish Time) alongside Hideki Matsuyama and Marc Leishman.

Rory McIlroy hits off the 12th tee during yesterday's practice round. Pic: PA

However, Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and world number one Dustin Johnson had to wait until 1.47pm local time (6.47pm Irish Time) to get their campaigns underway.

How to watch (all times Irish Time) Live streaming (usopen.com) The official website will have two channels featuring the following groups: Channel 1 (Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka; Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Rafa Cabrera Bello) - 12:30pm to 11:30pm. Channel 2 (Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson; Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods) - 1pm to 11.30pm. They will also be featuring holes 7, 9, 11 in their coverage between 1pm and 11.30pm.

TV Sky News will have live coverage of all four rounds from 1pm to 12.30am today and Friday, between 4.30pm and 12.30am on Saturday and between 4.30pm and midnight on Sunday. They will also have featured groups: 12:51pm: Zach Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Reed 1:02pm: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson 1:13pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler 6:14pm: Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Rafa Cabrera Bello 6:47pm: (1): Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods 6:47pm: (10): Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Martin Kaymer

Fowler has recorded multiple top-fives in all four majors, the most recent being a runners-up finish behind Ryder Cup team-mate Patrick Reed in the Masters in April.

And after extensive preparation ahead of the 118th US Open at Shinnecock Hills, the 29-year-old was in bullish mood about his prospects of avoiding the dreaded tag of "best player never to win a major".

"There's some scores that I've shot that have been good enough to win majors, but we haven't been able to get it done that specific week," Fowler said.

"At the same time, I like to look at it as that I'm good enough and I basically won a major. I won the Players against, arguably, the best field we play all year on a golf course that is a very good test as well.

"We all know I'm good enough to win. I know I'm good enough to win. Being prepared and making it happen that specific week, there's been a few guys that have been very good at that... Jack (Nicklaus), Tiger (Woods).

"Phil (Mickelson) didn't get his first for a while so there's still hope. I'm not too worried about it. I'm excited about some of these courses that we have coming up, especially this week. But in the coming years, we have some great major venues.

"Augusta is one of my favourites and I have had success there. It would be nice to throw on a (green) jacket at some point, but we'll keep doing what we're doing. I'm definitely not trying to put any extra pressure on.

"We'll get it done, and once we get our first, it's definitely not going to be the last."

ROUND 1 TEE TIMES (Irish Time)

No. 1 Tee

11:45 a.m. – Harold Varner; Scott Piercy; Matthieu Pavon 11:56 a.m. – Michael Putnam; Scott Gregory; Will Zalatoris 12:07 p.m. – Brendan Steele; Chesson Hadley; (a) Harry Ellis 12:18 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas; Dylan Frittelli; (a) Doug Ghim 12:29 p.m. – Louis Oosthuizen; Jimmy Walker; Justin Rose 12:40 p.m. – Bubba Watson; Jason Day; Brooks Koepka 12:51 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton; Danny Willett; Ian Poulter 1:02 p.m. – Kevin Chappell; Andrew Johnston; Daniel Berger 1:13 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau; Matthew Fitzpatrick; Matt Kuchar 1:24 p.m. – Thorbjorn Olesen; Shubhankar Sharma; Patrick Rodgers 1:35 p.m. – Lanto Griffin; Tom Lewis; (a) Jacob Bergeron 1:46 p.m. – (a) Kristoffer Reitan; (a) Luis Gagne; Cole Miller 1:57 p.m. – Mickey DeMorat; (a) Tyler Strafaci; Calum Hill 5:30 p.m. – Sam Burns; Brian Gay; Dean Burmester 5:41 p.m. – Ryan Evans; (a) Chun An Yu; Wenchong Liang 5:52 p.m. – Russell Henley; Aaron Wise; Peter Uihlein 6:03 p.m. – Tony Finau; Luke List; Gary Woodland 6:14 p.m. – Sergio Garcia; Jon Rahm; Rafa Cabrera Bello 6:25 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood; Francesco Molinari; Alexander Noren 6:36 p.m. – Cameron Smith; Kyle Stanley; Pat Perez 6:47 p.m. – Justin Thomas; Dustin Johnson; Tiger Woods 6:58 p.m. – Haotong Li; Si Woo Kim; Kiradech Aphibarnrat 7:09 p.m. – Jason Dufner; (a) Braden Thornberry; Brandt Snedeker 7:20 p.m. – Rikuya Hoshino; (a) Ryan Lumsden; James Morrison 7:31 p.m. – Cameron Wilson; (a) Will Grimmer; (a) Philip Barbaree 7:42 p.m. – (a) Rhett Rasmussen; Michael Hebert; Michael Block No. 10 Tee 11:45 a.m. – Scott Stallings, Knoxville; Sebastian Munoz; Matthew Southgate 11:56 a.m. – Trey Mullinax; (a) Matt Parziale; Jason Scrivener 12:07 p.m. – David Bransdon; Eric Axley; Tyler Duncan 12:18 pm. – (a) Garrett Rank; Mackenzie Hughes; Aaron Baddeley 12:29 p.m. – Alexander Levy; Brian Harman.; Patrick Cantlay 12:40 p.m. – Paul Casey; Satoshi Kodaira; Branden Grace 12:51 p.m. – Zach Johnson; Charl Schwartzel; Patrick Reed 1:02 p.m. – Rory McIlroy; Jordan Spieth; Phil Mickelson 1:13 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama; Marc Leishman; Rickie Fowler 1:24 p.m. – Charles Howell; Bill Haas; Charley Hoffman 1:35 p.m. – Sungjae Im; Russell Knox; Matthew Wallace 1:46 p.m. – (a) Shintaro Ban; Sung Joon Park; Timothy Wilkinson 1:57 p.m. – Dylan Meyer; Sulman Raza; Chris Naegel 5:30 p.m. – Matthew Jones; Ryan Fox; Shota Akiyoshi 5:41 p.m. – Paul Waring; (a) Theo Humphrey; Ted Potter 5:52 p.m. – Richy Werenski; Roberto Castro; Ollie Schniederjans 6:03 p.m. – (a) Noah Goodwin; Richie Ramsay; Kenny Perry 6:14 p.m. – Keegan Bradley; Emiliano Grillo; Xander Schauffele 6:25 p.m. – Lucas Glover; Webb Simpson; Graeme McDowell 6:36 p.m. – Ernie Els; Steve Stricker; Jim Furyk 6:47 p.m. – Henrik Stenson; Adam Scott; Martin Kaymer 6:58 p.m. – Kevin Kisner; Ross Fisher; Adam Hadwin 7:09 p.m. – Shane Lowry; Byeong Hun An; Chez Reavie 7:20 p.m. – Lucas Herbert; Brian Stuard; (a) Stewart Hagestad 7:31 p.m. – (a) Franklin Huang; Sebastian Vazquez; Michael Miller 7:42 p.m. – Christopher Babcock; (a) Timothy Wiseman; David Gazzolo

ROUND 2 TEE TIMES (Irish Time) No. 1 Tee

11:45 a.m. – Matthew Jones; Ryan Fox; Shota Akiyoshi 11:56 a.m. – Paul Waring; (a) Theo Humphrey; Ted Potter 12:07 p.m. – Richy Werenski; Roberto Castro; Ollie Schniederjans 12:18 p.m. – (a) Noah Goodwin; Richie Ramsay; Kenny Perry 12:29 p.m. – Keegan Bradley; Emiliano Grillo; Xander Schauffele 12:40 p.m. – Lucas Glover; Webb Simpson; Graeme McDowell 12:51 p.m. – Ernie Els; Steve Stricker; Jim Furyk 1:02 p.m. – Henrik Stenson; Adam Scott; Martin Kaymer 1:13 p.m. – Kevin Kisner; Ross Fisher; Adam Hadwin 1:24 p.m. – Shane Lowry; Byeong Hun An; Chez Reavie 1:35 p.m. – Lucas Herbert; Brian Stuard; (a) Stewart Hagestad 1:46 p.m. – (a) Franklin Huang; Sebastian Vazquez; Michael Miller 1:57 p.m. – Christopher Babcock; (a) Timothy Wiseman; David Gazzolo 5:30 p.m. – Scott Stallings, Knoxville; Sebastian Munoz; Matthew Southgate 5:41 p.m. – Trey Mullinax; (a) Matt Parziale; Jason Scrivener 5:52 p.m. – David Bransdon; Eric Axley; Tyler Duncan 6:03 p.m. – (a) Garrett Rank; Mackenzie Hughes; Aaron Baddeley 6:14 p.m. – Alexander Levy; Brian Harman.; Patrick Cantlay 6:25 p.m. – Paul Casey; Satoshi Kodaira; Branden Grace 6:36 p.m. – Zach Johnson; Charl Schwartzel; Patrick Reed 6:47 p.m. – Rory McIlroy; Jordan Spieth; Phil Mickelson 6:58 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama; Marc Leishman; Rickie Fowler 7:09 p.m. – Charles Howell; Bill Haas; Charley Hoffman 7:20 p.m. – Sungjae Im; Russell Knox; Matthew Wallace 7:31 p.m. – (a) Shintaro Ban; Sung Joon Park; Timothy Wilkinson 7:42 p.m. – Dylan Meyer; Sulman Raza; Chris Naegel No. 10 Tee 11:45 a.m. – Sam Burns; Brian Gay; Dean Burmester 11:56 a.m. – Ryan Evans; (a) Chun An Yu; Wenchong Liang 12:07 p.m. – Russell Henley; Aaron Wise; Peter Uihlein 12:18 p.m. – Tony Finau; Luke List; Gary Woodland 12:29 p.m. – Sergio Garcia; Jon Rahm; Rafa Cabrera Bello 12:40 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood; Francesco Molinari; Alexander Noren 12:51 p.m. – Cameron Smith; Kyle Stanley; Pat Perez 12:02 p.m. – Justin Thomas; Dustin Johnson; Tiger Woods 1:13 p.m. – Haotong Li; Si Woo Kim; Kiradech Aphibarnrat 1:24 p.m. – Jason Dufner; (a) Braden Thornberry; Brandt Snedeker 1:35 p.m. – Rikuya Hoshino; (a) Ryan Lumsden; James Morrison 1:46 p.m. – Cameron Wilson; (a) Will Grimmer; (a) Philip Barbaree 1:57 p.m. – (a) Rhett Rasmussen; Michael Hebert; Michael Block 5:30 p.m. – Harold Varner; Scott Piercy; Matthieu Pavon 5:41 p.m. – Michael Putnam; Scott Gregory; Will Zalatoris 5:52 p.m. – Brendan Steele; Chesson Hadley; (a) Harry Ellis 6:03 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas; Dylan Frittelli; (a) Doug Ghim 6:14 p.m. – Louis Oosthuizen; Jimmy Walker; Justin Rose 6:25 p.m. – Bubba Watson; Jason Day; Brooks Koepka 6:36 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton; Danny Willett; Ian Poulter 6:47 p.m. – Kevin Chappell; Andrew Johnston; Daniel Berger 6:58 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau; Matthew Fitzpatrick; Matt Kuchar 7:09 p.m. – Thorbjorn Olesen; Shubhankar Sharma; Patrick Rodgers 7:20 p.m. – Lanto Griffin; Tom Lewis; (a) Jacob Bergeron 7:31 p.m. – (a) Kristoffer Reitan; (a) Luis Gagne; Cole Miller 7:42 p.m. – Mickey DeMorat; (a) Tyler Strafaci; Calum Hill

- Digital Desk and PA