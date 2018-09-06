US Open men’s singles semi-finals lowdown

The US Open semi-finals have pitted world number one Rafael Nadal against Juan Martin del Potro, while Novak Djokovic faces Kei Nishikori.

Here, Press Association down gives the lowdown on the final four.

Kei Nishikori beat Marin Cilic in the quarter-finals (Jason DeCrow/AP)

Head to head

Nadal 11-5 Del Potro

Djokovic 14-2 Nishikori

Playing styles

The Novak Djokovic serve is a fearsome weapon (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Nadal: The Spaniard has won 17 grand slams with an aggressive, behind-the-baseline style built on heavy topspin groundstrokes, rapid footwork and total court coverage.

Del Potro: A brutally physical style of play almost cost the Argentinian his career, but he returned from four wrist operations with a new backhand and a more rounded game.

Nishikori: The Japanese player is famous for his mental strength and hits compact and powerful strokes on both forehand and backhand, which allow him to play closer to the baseline.

Djokovic: A big serve, incredible movement and a phenomenal backhand have brought the Serbian former world number one 13 career grand slams so far.

US Open records

Nadal:

US Opens played: 13

Best: Winner (2010, 2013, 2017)

Del Potro:

US Opens played: 9

Best: Winner (2009)

Nishikori:

US Opens played: 8

Best: Runner-up (2014)

Djokovic:

US Opens played: 12

Best: Winner (2011, 2015)

Time spent on court this tournament

Nadal: 15hrs 54mins

Del Potro: 12hrs 15 mins

Nishikori: 12hrs 42mins

Djokovic: 12 hrs 44mins

Aces

Juan Martin del Potro leads the ace count (Andres Kudacki/AP)

Nadal: 17

Del Potro: 66

Nishikori: 23

Djokovic: 23

Sets dropped

Nadal: Four

Del Potro: One

Nishikori: Three

Djokovic: Two

- Press Association