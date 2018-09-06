US Open men’s singles semi-finals lowdown

Back to US Open Sport Home

The US Open semi-finals have pitted world number one Rafael Nadal against Juan Martin del Potro, while Novak Djokovic faces Kei Nishikori.

Here, Press Association down gives the lowdown on the final four.

Kei Nishikori beat Marin Cilic in the quarter-finals (Jason DeCrow/AP)

Head to head

Nadal 11-5 Del Potro
Djokovic 14-2 Nishikori

Playing styles

The Novak Djokovic serve is a fearsome weapon (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Nadal: The Spaniard has won 17 grand slams with an aggressive, behind-the-baseline style built on heavy topspin groundstrokes, rapid footwork and total court coverage.

Del Potro: A brutally physical style of play almost cost the Argentinian his career, but he returned from four wrist operations with a new backhand and a more rounded game.

Nishikori:  The Japanese player is famous for his mental strength and hits compact and powerful strokes on both forehand and backhand, which allow him to play closer to the baseline.

Djokovic: A big serve, incredible movement and a phenomenal backhand have brought the Serbian former world number one 13 career grand slams so far.

US Open records

Nadal:
US Opens played: 13
Best: Winner (2010, 2013, 2017)

Del Potro:
US Opens played: 9
Best: Winner (2009)

Nishikori:
US Opens played: 8
Best: Runner-up (2014)

Djokovic:
US Opens played: 12
Best: Winner (2011, 2015)

Time spent on court this tournament

Nadal: 15hrs 54mins
Del Potro: 12hrs 15 mins
Nishikori: 12hrs 42mins
Djokovic: 12 hrs 44mins

Aces

Juan Martin del Potro leads the ace count (Andres Kudacki/AP)

Nadal: 17
Del Potro: 66
Nishikori: 23
Djokovic: 23

Sets dropped

Nadal: Four
Del Potro: One
Nishikori: Three
Djokovic: Two

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: UK, World, Tennis, US Open, Lowdown, UK, Juan Martin del Potro, Kei Nishikori, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, US Open, Tennis, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport