US Open final umpire Carlos Ramos handed Davis Cup assignment

Carlos Ramos will return to the umpire’s chair for this weekend’s Davis Cup clash between Croatia and the United States, Press Association Sport understands.

The experienced Portuguese official has found himself at the centre of a storm after his officiating of the US Open final, which saw Serena Williams accuse him of sexism after she was docked a game for receiving three code violations.

First she was warned after her coach Patrick Mouratoglou was seen communicating with her via a hand gesture and then she was docked a point after smashing her racket.

The ITF has released the following statement relating to umpiring decisions during the 2018 #USOpen Women's Finalhttps://t.co/unVikjmsUP pic.twitter.com/buWRnWHUFz — ITF (@ITF_Tennis) September 10, 2018

The 36-year-old, who was chasing a record-equalling 24th grand slam title, received further punishment after verbally abusing the umpire, calling him a “thief” in a heated exchange that went on for some time.

Naomi Osaka – a self-confessed Serena fan – went on to win her maiden grand slam amid unsavoury scenes where she was jeered during the presentation ceremony and felt the need to apologise to the unhappy fans on Arthur Ashe court.

After Ramos had to be escorted off court, Williams used her post-match press conference to suggest that men avoid such punishment for similar on-court behaviour.

There were some unsavoury scenes on Arthur Ashe court after Serena Williams was docked a game (Julio Cortez/AP)

Ramos was supported – albeit belatedly – by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), who said he acted with “professionalism and integrity” while the United States Tennis Association and Women’s Tennis Association had earlier backed Williams’ claims that she received unfair treatment.

But the ITF have further shown their support by putting Ramos in charge of the Davis Cup semi-final, which will be played over the weekend in Zadar.

- Press Association