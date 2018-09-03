US Open day seven: Serena and Nadal face tough matches to reach quarter-finals

Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams were both tested on their way to the quarter-finals of the US Open.

Having survived an epic against Karen Khachanov in the third round, Nadal again dropped a set to Nikoloz Basilashvili but recovered to win in four, while Williams was pushed to a deciding set for the first time by Kaia Kanepi.

Defending women’s champion Sloane Stephens had a more straightforward passage against Elise Mertens, but Elina Svitolina became the eighth of the top-10 women to fall.

Picture of the day

Dominic Thiem bisects the baseline as he serves to Kevin Anderson (Andres Kudacki/AP)

Tweet of the day

It’s a game of inches.... left it all out there but wasn’t enough. You live and you learn 💪💪 Crowd support was 🔥🔥@usopen #nevergiveup #keepimproving #usopen #deMon pic.twitter.com/1jvI02C91x — alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) September 2, 2018

Stat of the day

Nadal holds his arms aloft after beating Basilashvili (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

By defeating Basilashvili, Nadal has reached the quarter-finals of all the grand slams for the first time since 2011. He may not consider that a good omen, though, given he was beaten in the final in New York that year by Novak Djokovic.

Isner primed

Tennis is not the only thing on John Isner’s mind (Jason DeCrow/AP)

John Isner continued the best season of his career by reaching his first quarter-final in New York for seven years. But, although Isner is delighted to still be in the competition, he is also on tenterhooks waiting to hear news from his heavily pregnant wife Madison back in Dallas. The baby is due on September 22, and Isner has already said he will fly home if it arrives early.

“That’s definitely the most important thing going on right now in my life, more important than this tournament,” he said, after defeating Milos Raonic. “But as long as that baby is still in her belly, I’ll be here.”

Monday highlights

Novak Djokovic will hope to be roaring again on Monday (Adam Hunger/AP)

Victories for Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic would see them set up a blockbuster quarter-final.

Both will be hot favourites in their matches, with Djokovic facing Portugal’s Joao Sousa before Federer takes on John Millman of Australia in the night session.

Maria Sharapova will put her unbeaten night session record to the test once more against Carla Suarez Navarro, while young guns Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka will face off.

- Press Association