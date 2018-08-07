Update: Oliver Dingley finishes just outside medals in European Championships diving final

Update - 3.57pm: After a score of 70.95 for dive five this morning and 62.40 for his final dive Oliver Dingley has just missed out on a medal at the 1-metre springboard final.

Only six points separated the 24-year-old from a medal and his score of 385.65 points left him finishing in fifth place in Edinburgh.

Britain's Jack Laugher won the competition with a score of 414.60 ahead of Italy's Giovanni Tocci in second and Britain's James Heatley in third on 401.10 points and 391.70 points respectively.

Update - 3.35pm: Oliver Dingley is in fifth position after four of the six rounds of the final of the 1-metre springboard.

The 2016 Olympian is 0.9 of a point off a medal.

After round 4 Ollie is in 5th place, less than 1 point to Bronze and 5 to Silver! #glasgow2018 #teamarenaIRL 🇮🇪☘️ pic.twitter.com/JpW6Z01Xe1 — Swim Ireland (@swimireland) August 7, 2018

Oliver Dingley seventh after first round of dives in European Championships final

Oliver Dingley is in seventh position after the first round of the final of the 1-metre springboard competition at the European Championships in Edinburgh.

The field have six dives to complete before final positions are confirmed.

The 2016 Olympian slipped inside the crucial top-12 with his final dive of the first round.

The 24-year-old, who was 14th after five dives of that first round, produced his best dive of the day to score 65.60 points and bring his total to 332.70.

That score enabled him progress to this afternoon’s final in 11th place.