Update: Mick McCarthy was 'never going to turn down chance' to be Ireland manager again

Update 15.45pm: Newly announced Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy said he jumped at the opportunity to take on the role.

"We will see won't we, whether this is a good decision or a bad one," he said.

"I was never, ever going to turn down the chance to come back and take the job. I have been asked by many Irish journalists in the past at my own club press conferences asking if I wanted to ever take the (Irish) job.

"My answer to that always is that if I was out of work and there was a possibility so taking up the job then of course I would love to be manager again. We will see that’s a good decision won't we in two years time but I’m looking forward to it, it’s great."

Mick McCarthy: I was never ever going to turn down the chance to come back as Ireland manager. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/tF7zMfTOIx — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 25, 2018

He added he is happy with the two-year cap on the job, but said his success with the team might extend that timeframe.

"I went to see John [Delaney] and Ruud [Doktor] and it was explained to me that the job was for two years and I'm happy with that. It is two years and trying to qualify for the European Championships.

"If we do really well and get to the final and win it, then there might be a push for me to stay. There might also be a job going in the Premier League and I might move on there. If we do badly and I don't qualify then you won’t hear from me anyway. It works for me."

Mr McCarthy said he is looking forward to working with the players.

"I am working with the national team, Terry Connor and Robbie Keane. I have been speaking to Ruud and he has been advising me that we have some good young players and Stephen, hopefully will bring some through from the U21's.

"I have from now until March to get the know the senior players and find out a lot of things about a lot of people as well as develop a relationship with Stephen [Kenny]. I hope I leave a good team and a good squad behind that can qualify for the next World Cup."

Mr McCarthy said he generally takes on the manager role with teams that are struggling.

"Seldom have I ever gone, no never, to a team where they have been flying or doing particularly well,

"I took Wolves when they were relegated, Sunderland when they were about to be relegated. Generally, things need picking up for whatever reasons.

"We should remind ourselves that it is not that long ago that we [Ireland] qualified for the European Championships.

"Some players have retired, so it is the job at mine along with Stephen, Ruud, Terry and Robbie to find players without any friendlies beforehand, start in March and try and qualify. "

He added he has spoken to Declan Rice's father and he plans to speak to the player next month.

"I spoke to Declan’s father the other day and it was a good conversation.

Mick McCarthy: I have spoken to Declan Rice's father. We had a good conversation. I am going to go and speak with them both in December. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/MWXQLWEk45 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 25, 2018

"I would just like to clear up some misconceptions as well that Declan wasn’t at recent matches because he had a falling out with Roy or Martin. He has the upmost respect for both of those guys.

"But he was asked by Gareth Southgate to go up and see St. George’s Park and to see whether he could be enticed into playing with them [England]. There was a huge outcry that he shouldn’t play and then there were lots of different opinions.

"He didn’t say you wanted to or didn’t want to. But he found it overwhelming.

"I remember saying he should just get into the West Ham team, take a back seat and then see how he’s doing. He is doing well now and I’m going to go and speak to him in December when is father was around, sit down and have a chat with them both."

Update 3.25pm: John Delaney described Mick McCarthy's appointment as "a hugely positive day for Irish football" and thanked Martin O'Neill and his back room for their contribution over the past five years.

"It’s a hugely positive day for Irish football and we have a number of announcements to make," he said.

"Personally, I want to thank Martin O'Neill and his entire backroom team for their time in charge and five years they have given to Irish football. There have been great memories and that must be remembered.

"We reached the last sixteen of the Euros and the play-off against Denmark. There have been some great nights here at the Aviva against Germany, against Austria in Vienna."

Mr Delaney confirmed Mr McCarthy will be joined by assistant managers Terry Connor and Robbie Keane.

"I am delighted to announce on behalf of the FAI that Mick McCarthy is our new international manager. He will be joined by assistant managers Terry Connor and Robbie Keane.

"He is our second most successful manager ever next to Jack Charlton and achieved two play-offs in his time and into the last sixteen of the World Cup. We are delighted to have Mick McCarthy back as out international manager."

He also confirmed that Stephen Kenny will be Under 21 manager before taking over the senior team from Mr McCarthy after the Euros in 2020.

"Another announcement today is that Stephen Kenny will commence as our Under 21 manager and will be responsible for all underage teams and Ruud will expand on that later at a press conference tomorrow," he said.

After the Euros in 2020, Stephen Kenny will take charge of the senior international team.

Earlier: FAI confirm Mick McCarthy as Ireland boss; Stephen Kenny takes charge of U21s

Update: 2.55pm: The FAI has confirmed Mick McCarthy as the Republic of Ireland manager for two years.

They have also put Stephen Kenny in charge of the Under-21s with immediate effect, with Kenny succeeding McCarthy after Euro 2020.

Former Wolves manager Terry Connor will come in as assistant coach alongside former Ireland captain and record goalscorer Robbie Keane.

FAI Chief Executive John Delaney believes McCarthy has the skills and experience required to help Ireland fight for a place at EURO 2020.

CONFIRMED | The FAI are delighted to announce that Mick McCarthy is the new Ireland Manager with Stephen Kenny with taking over as U21 Manager.



Full story: https://t.co/Jwxe1142ow #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/aQdZub628Q — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 25, 2018

Delaney said: "This is a very exciting time for Irish football as we are able to welcome back a proven manager at international level in Mick McCarthy and also look to the future with Stephen Kenny.

"Mick was a great player for Ireland and then had a terrific impact as manager by guiding the team to the Round of 16 in the 2002 World Cup following a memorable draw with eventual finalists Germany. There is no doubt that he knows international football and has the appetite to lead the team forward again.

"Qualifying for EURO 2020 is hugely important considering we are hosting four games at the Aviva Stadium and Mick will set about achieving that as soon as we discover our opponents in next Sunday's draw at Dublin's Convention Centre."

Stephen Kenny will be officially unveiled as Under-21 manager at a press conference tomorrow.

Earlier: Mick McCarthy expected to confirm intention to talk to Declan Rice at unveiling

Mick McCarthy is today expected to confirm his intention to speak with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

McCarthy will be officially unveiled as the next Republic of Ireland manager at a press conference at 3pm at the Aviva Stadium.

It is the second the time the former Irish captain will take charge, having departed in 2002 after a six-year spell.

McCarthy is believed to have signed a two-year contract with the FAI, while Stephen Kenny will leave his Dundalk post to take charge of the Irish under-21 team.

Rice has opted out of international football after England manager Gareth Southgate approached him about switching allegiances.

The 19-year-old has not been part of an Irish squad since winning the last of his three Irish caps in the friendly match against the USA last June.