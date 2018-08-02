Update: Men stabbed yards from Ibrox in mass brawl ahead of Rangers match

Update 10.10pm: Two men are in hospital after being stabbed amid a mass brawl ahead of Rangers’ Europe League clash with Croatian side Osijek.

Police Scotland said the “large-scale disturbance” in the Govan area of Glasgow resulted in the two men, aged 24 and 40, being wounded.

They were taken from the scene, a short distance from the club’s Ibrox Stadium, to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

The patients have been described as stable.

Footage on social media appeared to show fights between some fans of the two clubs ahead of the second qualifying round, second-leg tie.

Film uploaded to Twitter appeared to show one supporter being kicked about the body while lying prone in the road, while another was seen running around holding a flare.

Police officers including those on horseback could be seen lining Paisley Road West and Edmiston Drive on the approach to the stadium.

Witness Marianne Chirray wrote on Twitter: “Ibrox is chaotic right now!!! Flares being thrown, people getting kicked in the head – nightmare!”

Ibrox is chaotic right now!!! Flares being thrown, people getting kicked in the head - nightmare! #Ibrox #Rangersgame pic.twitter.com/X8X5vrWcuA — Marianne Chirray (@Chirray) August 2, 2018

Detective Inspector Steven Wallace said: “This type of violent behaviour will not be tolerated and it is absolutely vital anyone with information that could assist with our investigation comes forward.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed a disturbance, particularly anyone with mobile phone or dash-cam footage, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Press Association

