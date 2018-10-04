Update: Martin O'Neill 'surprised' by Declan Rice report

Update - 1.28pm: Martin O'Neill has admitted to being “a bit surprised” by a report that Declan Rice has made up his mind to declare for England.

The Ireland manager was responding to a Sky Sports story at lunchtime which said that the West Ham player, who has earned three senior caps for Ireland, has decided to commit his international future to the country of his birth.

“Nothing surprises me in this life but I would be a bit surprised by that particular story,” said O'Neill who, just before the story broke, had told reporters at his latest squad announcement in Dublin that he that he was still hopeful that Rice would stick with the Republic.

Earlier: Report: Declan Rice opts to play for England

It is being reported that Declan Rice has chosen to play for England rather than the Republic of Ireland.

Rice, who was not named in Martin O'Neill's squad this morning for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Denmark and Wales, has told O'Neill that he wants more time to consider his international future.

At this morning's squad announcement, the Republic boss said: "I've spoken to Declan and the family. They want a little bit more time to make his mind up. He hasn't made a decision yet. I am hopeful."

However, it now looks like he may have rejected an Ireland call-up with Sky Sports News reporting plans are in place to change his international registration with FIFA so that he can play for England.

Rice, who was born in London, has played in three friendly matches for the Republic of Ireland, but as none of these were competitive games he is eligible to change his allegiance to England.

This may take at least several weeks or months, so the 19-year-old will have to wait until then for a call-up from Gareth Southgate.

