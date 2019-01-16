Update: Marcelo Bielsa admits to spying on ALL of Leeds' opponents this season

Update: Bielsa used the press conference to address the spying row further, admitting he had watched all of Leeds' opponents before their matches this season.

He said: "I'm going to make it easier for the EFL investigation. I'm going to make it easier for them and I assume my behaviour is observed from the most extreme position.

"I observed all the rivals we played against. We watched all the training sessions before we played them.

"My goal is to make this easier for the investigation. By doing this I assume the possible sanctions by the authorities. I don't want to compare my situation with previous similar incidents.

"I don't want to make it easier for me by attacking others. Regarding what I've done - it is not illegal. It's not specified, described or restrained."

Bielsa added: "It's not seen as a good thing, but it is not a violation of the law. Although not illegal it's not necessarily the right thing to do.

"The wrong things you do are not done with bad intention or an intention to cheat. If you observe something without authorisation we call it spying. I'm going to try and explain I did not have bad intentions.

"I did not try to get an unfair sporting advantage. But I did it because it was not illegal or violating specific laws.

"As Lampard (Derby boss Frank Lampard) says, he doesn't believe I have bad intentions. He believes I violated the fair play spirit so I have to adapt to the rules and habits of English football."

Earlier: Marcelo Bielsa calls impromptu press conference after 'spygate' incident

It has been reported that Marcelo Bielsa could be about to resign as manager Leeds United.

He has called an impromptu press conference for 5pm this evening.

Leeds currently sit top of the Championship, with a four-point lead but Bielsa has drawn criticism for the so-called 'spygate' incident of last week.

A club employee was found spying on a Derby County training session ahead of last Friday's meeting of the sides at Elland Road.

Bielsa accepted responsibility for the incident in a phone call to Derby manager Frank Lampard prior to last Friday's game.