Update: Aviation authority confirms Cardiff’s new signing Emiliano Sala was on missing plane

Update: Cardiff City's Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala was aboard a small passenger plane that went missing off the coast of the island of Guernsey, France's civil aviation authority has said.

The French civil aviation authority said Sala was aboard a light aircraft that disappeared from radar en route from Nantes to Cardiff.

Rescue teams were scrambled to waters north of Guernsey after the light aircraft carrying two people vanished, Guernsey Police said.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo gets suspended sentence for tax traud

Searches of the area resumed this morning, with authorities saying the missing plane had yet to be found.

A major search and rescue operation was triggered involving both St Peter Port and Alderney lifeboats and the Air Search 1 and two HM Coastguard helicopters.

Earlier: Fears growing that Cardiff’s new signing Emiliano Sala was on missing plane

Cardiff’s record signing Emiliano Sala was on board a plane that went missing over the English Channel on Monday night, French media have reported.

The 28-year-old Argentinian striker completed a move to the Premier League club over the weekend but had returned to France, where he had been playing for Ligue 1 side Nantes.

French media, quoting police sources, said Sala was on the light aircraft that disappeared from radar on Monday night while apparently flying from Nantes to Cardiff. (PA Graphics)

Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman told the Mirror: “We are very concerned by the latest news that a light aircraft lost contact over the Channel last night.

“We are awaiting confirmation before we can say anything further. We are very concerned for the safety of Emiliano Sala.”

Sala had signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Welsh club after scoring 12 Ligue 1 goals in 19 appearances this season.

Guernsey Police posted on Twitter on Tuesday morning that the search had resumed at 8am but that there was still no trace of the plane.

It read: “Searching for the light aircraft PA 46 Malibu resumed at 8am this morning. No trace has currently been found.

Searching for the light aircraft PA 46 Malibu resumed at 8am this morning.



No trace has currently been found



It was en route from Nantes, France to Cardiff, Wales with 2 people



More info when available — Guernsey Police (@GuernseyPolice) January 22, 2019

“It was en route from Nantes, France to Cardiff, Wales with 2 people. More info when available.”

- Press Association