Up to 900 people expected to play GAA in Bangkok

Records are set to be broken at the 2018 FEXCO Asian Gaelic Games in Bangkok.

Derryman Joe Trolan, based in Seoul and Chairperson of the Asian County Board, is predicting bigger attendances and more players than ever before.

"People have heard how much fun and excitement there was at last year's event in Bangkok and I think there'll be more this year, maybe 850 or 900," says Trolan.

See footage from last year's event on the video below by Jerome Quinn for the Asian County Board and support from Dublin star Jack McCaffrey, GAA President John Horan and Ruth McCarthy from long-term sponsors FEXCO.

Digital Desk