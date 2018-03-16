United States, Mexico and Canada submit joint bid to host 2026 World Cup

The United States, Mexico and Canada have formally submitted their joint bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

Morocco is also hoping to stage the tournament, with a decision due to be announced by world governing body FIFA on June 13.

Carlos Cordeiro, president of US Soccer, wrote on Twitter: "The United Bid of Canada, Mexico and the USA to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been submitted! Our message to the world: with 23 world-class stadiums and 150 training sites already built and operating, we are ready to host! #United2026"

In a letter addressed to 'presidents, general secretaries and members of our FIFA family', Cordeiro and bid co-chairmen Steven Reed and Decio De Maria wrote: "We believe that our three nations offer the only bid that can deliver the certainty that's needed."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said: "We have two bids in play, one is a joint bid involving Canada, United States and Mexico, one is Morocco.

"Today, these two bids were presented and they will be looked at thoroughly by a technical taskforce. We will evaluate the two bids. We will visit the venues and then decide if the two bids live up to the minimum requirements. If they are, the decision will be taken to congress."

